North Iowa man enters Alford plea to burglary charges

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Terry Thompson
Terry Thompson

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is changing his plea after DNA evidence links him to two burglaries.

57-year-old Terry Alvin Thompson of Mason City was arrested in the summer of 2016 and charged with two counts of 3rd degree burglary.  Authorities said DNA on a cigarette butt linked him to an incident in Mason City on April 20, 2014 where a residence was damaged and several items were stolen and another Mason City burglary on September 20, 2014.

Thompson initially pleaded not guilty but on Monday entered an Alford plea to both crimes.  He will be sentenced on February 27 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

An Alford plea means Thompson does not admit guilty but admits he could be convicted at trial and will accept punishment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s