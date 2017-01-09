North Iowa man enters Alford plea to burglary charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is changing his plea after DNA evidence links him to two burglaries.

57-year-old Terry Alvin Thompson of Mason City was arrested in the summer of 2016 and charged with two counts of 3rd degree burglary. Authorities said DNA on a cigarette butt linked him to an incident in Mason City on April 20, 2014 where a residence was damaged and several items were stolen and another Mason City burglary on September 20, 2014.

Thompson initially pleaded not guilty but on Monday entered an Alford plea to both crimes. He will be sentenced on February 27 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

An Alford plea means Thompson does not admit guilty but admits he could be convicted at trial and will accept punishment.