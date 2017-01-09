North Iowa nurse faces drug theft charges

OSAGE, Iowa. – A nurse is being accused of stealing drugs from her patients.

33-year-old Keri Lea Martinez of Mason City is facing four counts of prohibited acts, two counts of tampering with records and one count of theft. She allegedly committed the crimes while working at Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar and at Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Between November 11 and November 23, Martinez allegedly stole hydrocodone pills on two occasions from a patient at Good Samaritan then falsified the narcotics administration log to conceal the crime.

Martinez is also accused of stealing oxycodone twice from a patient at Osage Rehab between July 17 and July 24 and covering it up by falsifying the narcotics administration log.

She also allegedly stole Tramadol pills from a Good Samaritan patient between November 11 and November 17, replacing them with Tylenol. Tramadol is a prescription painkiller.

Martinez was arrested on January 6 in Cerro Gordo County. She is now out on bail.