AUSTIN, Minn. – Time is running out for someone to claim a winning Powerball ticket purchased in Austin.

The $50,000 winner in the drawing on January 13, 2016 was bought at the Kwik Trip store at 1201 West Oakland Avenue. Powerball winners have one full year to claim their prize. If no one comes forward with the ticket by Friday, the money will go into Minnesota’s General Fund.

The winning numbers for January 13, 2016 were 4, 8, 19, 27, 34 and a Powerball of 10.