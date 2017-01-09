Rollover on Highway 63 in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person was hurt after a rollover accident Monday on Highway 63 in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:40 am at the intersection with Quarve Road near Ferguson’s Willow Creek.  41-year-old Affito Ojulu Amerro of Austin was driving north in an SUV when she struck the guardrail, went into the median and rolled.

Amerro was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.  The State Patrol says a 4-year-old boy riding in the SUV was apparently unharmed.  Both were wearing their seat belts.

