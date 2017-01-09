Sheffield man gets consecutive sentences

Related Coverage North Iowa man arrested for resisting arrest

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trying to avoid an arrest has earned a North Iowa man three years behind bars.

Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over 27-year-old Jared Joseph Hill of Sheffield on November 24. Hill drove away and then tried to evade the deputies on foot. He was eventually tased and arrested and authorities say one officer was injured during Hill’s capture.

He was scheduled to stand trial in January on charges of eluding and interference with official acts, but he has now entered a guilty plea to both charges. Hill has been ordered to serve 365 days in jail for the interference charge and two years in prison for eluding, the sentences to be served consecutively.