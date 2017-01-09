Three drug defendants plead guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – Half of the people arrested in a Mower County drug bust are now pleading guilty.

Tangelia Patrice Jones, Stephanie Lynn Behrends, Brianna Constance Kay Ober, Ernest Pitchford, Carolyn Michelle Molhusen and Amy Beth Wagner were taken into custody on June 16 after law enforcement searches in Austin allegedly found 80 grams of crack cocaine and 30 grams of heroin.

32-year-old Jones of Austin is pleading guilty to 3rd degree sale of a narcotic. No sentencing date has been set. 29-year-old Behrends of Albert Lea will be sentenced April 13 on 3rd degree drug possession. 21-year-old Ober of Austin will be sentenced March 3 on 3rd degree drug possession.

The other three defendants, all from Austin, are scheduled to stand trial on January 30.

37-year-old Pitchford and 26-year-old Molhusen are charged with 2nd degree sale of drugs and four counts of 3rd degree sale of narcotics. 26-year-old Wagner is charged with 2nd and 3rd degree sale of drugs.