ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local group that helps at-risk youth is getting a boost from an NBA team.

On Friday the Minnesota Timberwolves Bolder Options will be getting the Heroes in the Making award from the team. If you didn’t know, Bolder Options, sets up at-risk youth with a mentor for an extended period of time to be a positive influence in their lives. The local chapter of this group has only been around for six years but officials are thrilled to be getting the recognition.