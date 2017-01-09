Woman stabbed in the neck in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck.

On Saturday at around 6:15 pm, Rochester police were called to a gas station for a 27-year-old woman with a stab wound to the neck. Investigators say the woman was visiting relatives when 23-year-old Erickson Godi tried to sexually assault her. She fought back and that’s when Godi allegedly stabbed her.

The attack allegedly happened in the 3300 block of Bandel Drive NW and the woman drove herself to the gas station.

Police say Godi is at least facing a charge of 2nd degree assault.