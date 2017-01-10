10-year old girl making an incredible recovery just two months after bike crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 10-year old Rochester girl who was hit by a truck while crossing a busy road in November is now home from the hospital.

Almost exactly two months since Nancy Ogak was critically injured, she is up and walking. Her family sent us videos to show how far she has come in her recovery.

“I watched it like 25 times and cried like a baby, it was amazing,” says Heidi Wilkins, a family friend.

Wilkins was one of the first people on the scene after the crash and has been updating us on how the family has been doing ever since. She has also helped organize a meal train for the Ogak family while Nancy has been in the hospital.

“We fed them every night in November and most of December,” she explains. “The teachers over at Gage [Elementary] did a big Christmas/holiday dinner for them and they had Thanksgiving provided.”

Nancy suffered several broken bones and had to be placed in a medically induced coma for two weeks following the incident. She is now recovering at home, goes to therapy every other day, and is even attending school in the afternoons. We’re told Nancy has one more surgery ahead of her to remove metal implants.

“She’s got another surgery and more recovery so I think it’s going to be a while, but the fact that she’s already at home and is alive is amazing,” Wilkins adds.

The family tells her that they are grateful for all the support they’ve received adding they wouldn’t have gotten through this difficult time without it.