A bus in Rochester’s future

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It usually carries around college students and staff but on Tuesday it served a different purpose in our area.

Rochester Public Transit was able to get a University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus bus to come to the med-city. Officials wanted to show it off to residents as a piece of technology that could be coming to Rochester in the future. Transit managers tell us currently their buses only fit 70 people or so but this larger buses can fit 100, which would make the park and ride system run smoother.

Crews say these buses are not in the five-year plan but could be added in the future.