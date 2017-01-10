A bus in Rochester’s future

ADAM SALLETT By Published:
-bus-demo-vo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It usually carries around college students and staff but on Tuesday it served a different purpose in our area.

Rochester Public Transit was able to get a University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus bus to come to the med-city. Officials wanted to show it off to residents as a piece of technology that could be coming to Rochester in the future. Transit managers tell us currently their buses only fit 70 people or so but this larger buses can fit 100, which would make the park and ride system run smoother.

Crews say these buses are not in the five-year plan but could be added in the future.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s