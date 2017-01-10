Another drug charge for North Iowa nurse

Related Coverage North Iowa nurse faces drug theft charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – Another drug theft charge has been filed against a North Iowa nurse.

33-year-old Keri Lea Martinez of Mason City is now facing a count of prohibited acts in Cerro Gordo County for allegedly stealing ocycontin from a resident at the IOOF home in Mason City when she worked there on May 25, 2015.

Martinez was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Monday evening on $2,000 bond.

She is also facing multiple counts of prohibited acts and tampering with records for allegedly stealing painkillers from patients when she worked at Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar and Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.