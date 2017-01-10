Arrest after alleged hit-and-run

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Minnesota State Patrol

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Rochester.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 am Tuesday at the intersection of southbound Highway 52 and westbound Highway 14.  The motorist allegedly drove away the scene and his vehicle was then seen on Olmsted County Road 16, southeast of Rochester.

After a short pursuit, the alleged hit-and-run driver spun out and ran on foot to a barn where he was arrested.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this incident.  The name of the driver has not been released.

