Federal Bonding Program helps ex-offenders

MASON CITY, Iowa- A program is helping people with a criminal past get employed.

The Federal Bonding Program is offered at the Iowa Workforce Development. It helps ex-offenders and those recovering from substance abuse find a part-time or full-time job by offering $5,000 dollars in bond coverage to employers for six months after the employee starts.

Employers would receive the bond money if they were to lose money or property because of the employee in the program.

“This is a way to help mitigate that risk and have something in place that they [employer] can fall back on and feel a little bit more confident about making the hire and taking a chance on someone,” said Jennifer Andrade, Iowa Workforce Development.

Others that could be eligible for the program are welfare recipients, people with poor financial credit, and those with a dishonorable military discharge.