Grammy Contest Rules

KIMT / KLSS GRAMMY TRIP GIVEAWAY

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The KIMT / Alpha Media Grammy Trip Giveaway (the “Promotion”) is sponsored by LIN Television Corporation d/b/a KIMT (“Sponsor”) and Alpha Media USA dba KLSS FM and Amish Heirloom Furniture (collectively “Promotion Parties”). Promotion is offered only in the Counties of Dodge, Olmstead, Fillmore, Mower, and Freeborn, Minnesota and the Counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, and Floyd, Iowa (“Promotion Area”). Void outside Promotion Area and where prohibited.

2. Promotion is subject to all federal, state and local laws. Sponsor shall be entitled to interpret these Official Rules as needed — including but not limited to rules regarding eligibility, entries, deadlines, winner selection, and prize restrictions — and all of its decisions are final. By entering, entrants agree to these Official Rules.

3. Promotion begins on January 17, 2017 and ends on January 27, 2017. Entry deadline is January 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (“CT”). Sponsor’s computer is the official time-keeping device for this Promotion. Drawing to determine winner(s) will be held on or about January 30, 2017.

4. Winner will be issued an IRS 1099 MISC tax form (or its equivalent) for the ARV of the prize awarded if required and is solely and exclusively responsible for any and all state, federal or local income taxes that may result from his or her acceptance of prize.

ELIGIBILITY

5. To be eligible, each entrant must be at least eighteen (18) years old and a legal resident of the Promotion Area (above) as of entry date.

6. Employees of Sponsor, Alpha Media USA dba KLSS FM and Amish Heirloom Furniture, and the members of their immediate families (defined as spouse, parents, siblings or children) and households (whether or not related), are not eligible to enter or win. The term “household” includes all persons residing together in a single residence, whether or not related.

PRIZE

7. Grand Prize (1): Roundtrip coach class airfare for Winner and one (1) guest to Los Angeles, California from major commercial airport nearest winner’s residence, departing February 11, 2017 and returning February 13, 2017; two (2) admission tickets (Bronze Level category) to 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center, 1111 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA on February 12, 2017 at 7:00pm p.m. CT (the “Event”);

two (2) nights’ hotel accommodations (double occupancy) at the The Courtyard Marriott, 901 West Olympic Boulevard Los Angeles, CA; ground transportation between hotel and

Staples Center; two (2) admission tickets to the official GRAMMY® After Party; two (2) admission tickets to the GRAMMY® Museum at L.A. Live, 800 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA (all of the foregoing elements valid through February 13, 2017); and one (1) $300 gift card. Approximate Retail Value: $4,668.00. For the avoidance of doubt, any flight upgrades beyond coach class airfare are not the responsibility of the Promotion Parties and will not be paid and/or reimbursed by the Promotion Parties.

8. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

PRIZE RESTRICTIONS

9. Names of Grand Prize winner and guest must be furnished to travel agent by 2:00 p.m. CT on February 3, 2017. Actual value of Grand Prize or any component thereof may vary depending on industry and/or seasonal fluctuations. If actual value of Grand Prize awarded is less than the ARV stated above, winner will not be entitled to any compensation or reimbursement for difference in value.

10. The following restrictions apply to the Grand Prize:

a. Reservations: Hotel accommodations and travel dates are subject to availability and confirmation of reservations, are subject to change without notice, and may not be combined with any other offer. Grand Prize winner must coordinate travel with RPMC (specified travel agent). Blackout dates may apply.

b. Transportation: Prize trip travel and seat selection are subject to availability and confirmation of reservations. Travel may be capacity controlled and seats may not be available on all flights or in all markets. No refunds or credit for changes are allowed. Prize ticket travel may not accrue frequent flyer points. Stopovers/Upgrades/Wait-listing/Open Returns may not be permitted for tickets booked with prize certificate. Prize tickets are non-transferable, are not redeemable for cash and are void if sold or bartered. Any tickets obtained through such sale or barter are void and will not be honored for travel.

c. Guests: Guest must be at least eighteen (18) years old and may be required to sign liability waiver and/or publicity release prior to receipt of prize tickets, travel documents and/or confirmation of reservations. Winner and his or her guest must travel on same itinerary and use the tickets or passes together.

d. Travel Documents: Winner and his or her guest are solely responsible for obtaining, at their own expense, any picture identification necessary for travel and any travel insurance or any other form of insurance desired and to be in possession of all necessary travel documents at the time and point of departure. Carrier may deny boarding to any passengers without proper documentation. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any air or ground transportation.

11. Use of Event tickets is subject to all rules and restrictions of Event venue. Visit http://www.staplescenter.com or call (213) 742-7100 for more information about the venue (Staples Center). Visit http://www.grammymuseum.org or call (213) 765-6800 for more information about the Grammy Museum. Promotion Parties will not be responsible for weather, acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, strike, work stoppage, or any other natural disaster outside their control that may cause the cancellation or postponement of the Event and the terms and conditions of the tickets will govern in such event. Promotion Parties will not replace lost, stolen or damaged prize tickets or similar items once they are in possession of any winner.

12. Gift card prize component is subject to all terms and conditions thereon as well as any additional limitations or restrictions imposed by issuer. Visit http://usa.visa.com for more information.

13. All prize details shall be at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Each winner assumes sole responsibility for all expenses and incidental costs associated with the prize not explicitly outlined above, including without limitation, all federal, state and local taxes (if any), any other taxes, fees, surcharges, lodging, meals, beverages, upgrades, parking, transportation, tips, gratuities, parking, souvenirs, concessions, travel expenses of any kind and incidentals. Any guest(s) of any winner must be at least eighteen (18) years old and may be required to sign a liability waiver and/or publicity release prior to receipt of Event tickets.

14. Prize(s) are not redeemable for cash, may not be sold, bartered or auctioned, and are not transferrable and may not be substituted except that Sponsor in its discretion may substitute a prize, or portion thereof, with a prize or portion of equal or greater value if it deems necessary. Any such changes will be announced.

15. Any portion of any prize not used by any winner is forfeit and no cash substitute will be offered or permitted. Prize(s) are provided “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, express or implied, by Promotion Parties.

TO PARTICIPATE

16. Promotion consists of nine(9) watch-and-enter-to-qualify games (“Daily Games”) beginning January 17, 2017 at 6:30 a.m. CT and ending January 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Three (3) Finalists will be selected during each Daily Game for a total of twenty seven (27) Finalists. Only the Finalists will be included in the Grand Prize Drawing.

17. To participate in a Daily Game, you must first watch for the “Grammy Code Word of the Day” (the “Daily Code Word”). The Daily Code Word will be announced each week day starting on January 17, 2017 and ending on January 27, 2017 (the “Game Period”) and will change each weekday.

18. The Daily Code Word will be announced each weekday of the Game Period during KIMT News 3 DayBreak, which airs from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. CT. Once you have the Daily Code Word, listen to the Joe Show on Star 106 FM from 7:00am until 10:00am CT. and follow the instructions to call with all required information available, which may include your name, address, phone number, and age or date of birth and the correct Daily Code Word.

19. Only entries that include the correct Daily Code Word and are received by 10:00 a.m. CT the day that the relevant Daily Code Word was announced will be valid.

20. Subject to verification of eligibility, the persons whose names are so drawn will be declared Finalists. Only the Finalists will proceed to the Grand Prize Event and the Grand Prize drawing on January 30, 2017.

21. Limit One entry per day (1) entry per person per day. Non-winning entries will not carry forward to subsequent Daily Drawings, if any. Additional entries received from any such person thereafter will be subject to disqualification. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, contest-entry services or multiple or different e-mail addresses, identities, registrations or logins) are prohibited and will void all entries submitted by that entrant. No group submissions will be accepted.

22. Entrants who fail to provide any required information may be disqualified without further notification by Sponsor. Promotion Parties are not responsible for entries that are lost, misdirected, garbled, distorted, truncated, incomplete, illegible, incorrect or late for any reason, and all such entries are void. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in its opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.

23. The information that you provide in connection with the Promotion may be used by Sponsor in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at http://www.kimt.com and which may be updated from time to time.

WINNER SELECTION, NOTIFICATION AND VERIFICATION

24. On January 30, 2017, or within a reasonable time thereafter, Sponsor or its designee will randomly choose one (1) name from those of the Finalists. Subject to verification of eligibility, the Finalist whose name is selected will be declared the winner.

25. Sponsor will contact each potential winner in accordance with the information supplied to Sponsor on his or her Official Entry Form. Each winner must respond to initial notification within twelve (12) hours and may be required to present valid photo identification, signed affidavit or declaration of eligibility, liability release, publicity release (where legal), tax forms and/or other legal documents to Sponsor no later than twenty-four (24) hours after initial notification. Sponsor will contact winner(s) with instructions for claiming prize(s).

26. In the event that any potential winner (a) cannot be contacted directly by, or does not respond to, Sponsor within twelve (12) hours of initial attempted notification, (b) fails to satisfy any eligibility or verification requirement herein, (c) declines to accept the prize, (d) or is otherwise determined to be ineligible, Sponsor in its discretion may disqualify that individual and, if time permits, an alternate winner will be chosen by random drawing as soon as reasonably practicable after such disqualification. Any alternate winners are subject to all eligibility requirements and restrictions of these Official Rules. Up to three (3)

alternate drawings will be attempted, after which no further drawings will be held for that prize and that prize will not be awarded.

27. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, post the name(s) of verified winner(s) on the Promotion Page and/or any of Sponsor’s websites, including http://www.kimt.com and http://www.mystar106.com.

PUBLICITY RELEASE

28. By accepting a prize, each winner agrees to award Sponsor the right to publicize his or her name, photographs (including the use and appearance of winner’s photograph on Sponsor’s websites), likeness, biographical information, e-mail address, voice and details of winning for purposes of this and future promotions without further compensation, except where prohibited.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY & DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES

29. Entrants agree that Sponsor and its parent companies, affiliates, and subsidiaries, Alpha Media USA dba KLSS FM and Amish Heirloom Furniture, any prize suppliers, any other company involved in the development or administration of this Promotion, and a range of subsidiaries, directors, agents, agencies, affiliates, franchisees, promoters, officers, directors, employees and related persons (collectively, “Released Parties”): (a) are not responsible for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to lost, disconnected, interrupted, or unavailable network, server, or other connections, late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail, or for any failed telephone or computer hardware or software, or for any failed, delayed, misdirected, corrupted, or garbled transmissions or errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic, or for entries that for any reason are not received by Sponsor by the deadlines stated above; (b) are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing, typographical or other errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or in the printing of this offer, administration of this Promotion, or in the announcement of the prizes; (c) are not responsible for any injury or damage to any computer, modem or other electrical device as a result of participation in this Promotion or downloading of any software or materials; (d) are not responsible for unauthorized human intervention in any part of the Promotion; (e) are not responsible for any printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error that may occur in the administration of the Promotion, the acceptance of entries, the selection of winners, the prizes or otherwise in any Promotion-related materials; (f) are not responsible for any unauthorized third party use of any entry; (g) are not responsible for the inability to select winners because of postal failure, equipment failure, or data storage failure; and (h) are released from any and all alleged, existing, or future actions, claims, and/or liabilities of whatever nature including, but not limited to, personal injury, bodily injury (including, without limitation, wrongful death and disability), property damage, and expense (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees) and loss or damage of any other kind, arising in whole or in part directly or indirectly, from participating in the Promotion (in whole or in part), the use (including modification, adaptation, and reproduction) of entry materials during or after the Promotion, and the delivery, acceptance, possession, redemption, use, misuse, loss, or misdirection of any prize.