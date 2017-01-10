K-M’s Kristin Scott is McDonald’s All-Star Game Nominee

AJ ELLINGSON By Published:
scott is 3rd team-vo

Another day, another honor for Kasson-Mantorville’s Kristin Scott.

Scott is the only area basketball player on the nominees list for the McDonald’s All-Star Game.  The final rosters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Scott is a senior at K-M.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s