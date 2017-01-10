K-M’s Kristin Scott is McDonald’s All-Star Game Nominee

Another day, another honor for Kasson-Mantorville’s Kristin Scott.
Scott is the only area basketball player on the nominees list for the McDonald’s All-Star Game. The final rosters will be announced in the coming weeks.
Scott is a senior at K-M.
