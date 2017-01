MASON CITY, Iowa – A 3rd degree sexual assault charge has been filed against a North Iowa man.

22-year-old Murtaza Ahmed of Mason City was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of forcing someone to perform oral sex on him on December 13, 2014 in Mason City.

3rd degree sexual assault is a class “C” felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.