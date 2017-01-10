Monday night rollover injures two people from Alden

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. – Two people from Freeborn County were injured in a rollover accident Monday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:30 pm on Highway 109, about 2 ½ miles west of Wells in Faribault County. 42-year-old David Ray Masters of Alden was driving east on 109 when he lost control, went into the ditch and rolled.

Masters and a passenger, 44-year-old Michelle Ann Masters of Alden, suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. Both were wearing their seat belts.

The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office in addition to Wells police, fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.