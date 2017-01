Mike Estus and Johnny Martin used to be rivals. They were in charge of different gyms in Mason City and whenever the Iowa Challenge would come to town, their fighters would fight against each other. But as of December, Estus and Martin are on the same page. In fact, they opened a new gym together called Estus MMA/PHF Karate.

This weekend their fighters will be using the same label for the first time at the River City Championships.

