Not guilty plea in alleged child abduction

FOREST CITY, Iowa – One of the people arrested after a reported child abduction in North Iowa is pleading not guilty.

30-year-old Daniel Lucas Smith entered not guilty pleas Tuesday to charges of 2nd degree burglary, child endangerment, driving while barred and assault while participating in a felony. He is accused of helping Ashley Machain abduct her biological children on November 23, 2014 in Buffalo Center. The children were allegedly taken that afternoon and recovered the next day in Fort Dodge.

Smith is due to stand trial on February 22 in Winnebago County District Court. Machain’s arraignment is scheduled for January 24.