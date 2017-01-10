Over three pounds of meth seized in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – One person has been arrested after what is being called one of the largest methamphetamine busts in Austin history.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of 10th Street NE at about 1:15 pm Monday. Chief Brian Krueger says they seized 3 pounds, 6.5 ounces of meth and took 35-year-old Phaengdy Khamda into custody.

Three children, all under the age of four, were removed from the home by Health and Human Services but a woman identified as Khamda’s grandmother was allowed to remain.

No additional arrests are expected in this case. Chief Krueger says there was no evidence the drug was being made at the home.