Probation for spitting on a police officer

Stephanie Hays
Stephanie Hays

MASON CITY, Iowa – Resisting arrests gets a woman probation.

43-year-old Stephanie Hays of Mason City was arrested on September 18 after Mason City police responded to a disturbance.  Whey officers tried to arrest Hays, she refused to comply and allegedly spit on an officer.

Hays is now pleading guilty to one count of assault on persons in certain occupations.  She’s received 365 days of probation and a $315 civil penalty in a deferred judgment.  If Hays complies with the terms of her probation, the conviction will be erased from her record.

