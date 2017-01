ROCHESTER, Minn. – Now that the calendar has flipped over to 2017, many of us will be getting ready to file taxes.

We had a chance to talk to a local tax expert and she says if you are honest in your returns, then you should be fine. It’s when you apply for credits, like for low income, is when the IRS might be taking a longer look at your returns. She also adds they red-flag any significant changes in income or charitable donations.