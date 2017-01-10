What is a tow ban?

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – There was a tow ban in place for Cerro Gordo and Worth counties for a good portion of Tuesday and part of Monday night. With so many slide offs, conditions were hazardous for tow truck drivers to be out as well.

The only time tow trucks go out during that time is if a vehicle is blocking traffic.

“If the vehicle’s in the ditch and conditions are hazardous enough for us to be out there or not to be out there that’s when the state puts a tow ban on,” tow truck driver Mick Barragy said.

That tow ban was lifted around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.