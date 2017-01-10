Woman who stole from cancer charity gets probation

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Leanne Hicks
Leanne Hicks

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman gets probation for stealing from a cancer charity.

51-year-old Leanne Hicks of Ventura has entered a guilty plea to one count of 2nd degree theft.  Authorities say she stole nearly $3,500 from the non-profit group “Boobies for Buddies” while she was president of the organization between June, 2014 and January, 2016.

A charge of ongoing criminal conduct was dismissed.

Hicks has been sentenced to five years of probation.  A five-year prison term and a $750 fine were suspended.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s