Woman who stole from cancer charity gets probation

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman gets probation for stealing from a cancer charity.

51-year-old Leanne Hicks of Ventura has entered a guilty plea to one count of 2nd degree theft. Authorities say she stole nearly $3,500 from the non-profit group “Boobies for Buddies” while she was president of the organization between June, 2014 and January, 2016.

A charge of ongoing criminal conduct was dismissed.

Hicks has been sentenced to five years of probation. A five-year prison term and a $750 fine were suspended.