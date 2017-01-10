Wright County man now facing federal child porn charges

Related Coverage Child porn charge against a Clarion man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Wright County man is now facing federal child pornography charges.

25-year-old Skyler Bo Wyatt of Clarion was arrested in June, 2016 and charged in Wright County District court with sexual exploitation of a minor. His trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday but the charge has been dismissed to allow for his prosecution in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa says Wyatt is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and receipt, possession and distribution of child pornography. The crimes allegedly happened between May and June of 2016.

He is now set to stand trial on February 21 in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.