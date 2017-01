DODGE CENTER, Minn. – An explosion has been reported in Dodge Center.

Emergency crews are dealing with a situation at the McNeilus Company on 520 Highway Street East. Two people have been flown to the hospital for medical treatment and another three have been transported by ambulance.

Employees are leaving the business and the Olmsted County Public Safety incident command truck is there.

KIMT has a reporter on the scene and will update this story with more details.