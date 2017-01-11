Georgia man charged in fatal Franklin County crash

NEWNAN, Georgia – A man is now accused of involuntary manslaughter for a fatal collision in Franklin County.

36-year-old Penny Rust of Sheffield was killed after her van smashed into the trailer of a semi at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road C25 near Hampton on the evening of February 16, 2016.

Authorities say Antonio Marecheau of Newnan, Georgia was driving the semi east on County Road C25 and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection, allegedly driving over three sets of rumble strips. As his semi pulled into the intersection, it was struck by Rust’s southbound van on Highway 65.

The crash tipped the semi and trailer onto its passenger side and sent it skidding 271 feet before coming to rest. Rust’s van wound up the eastbound lane of C25.

Marecheau was taken to Franklin General Hospital after the crash.

A charge of involuntary manslaughter was filed against him on October 26, 2016 and on Tuesday, Marecheau was arrested in Georgia on a Franklin County warrant.

Marecheau was allegedly using his cell phone as a GPS device at the time of the collision and answered a call at 6:30 pm. The first 911 call about the crash came in at 6:31 pm. Authorities say his actions led to Rust’s death.