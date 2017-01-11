I-90 rollover in Olmsted County

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
police-lights-generic-1

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pickup truck rollover in icy conditions has left one person hurt in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened Wednesday around 9:30 am in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at the County Road 10 exit to Dover.  70-year-old driver David Paul Peyla of Centerville apparent lost control, entered the median and rolled.

Peyla was unharmed.  A passenger, 78-year-old Lynne Joanne Hanniford of Centerville, suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.  Both were wearing their seat belts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s