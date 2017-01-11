I-90 rollover Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person was hurt after a rollover Tuesday night in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Sade Lavern Tatum of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was driving east on Interstate 90 when she lost control around 9:10 pm and rolled her van.

Tatum suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Grand Meadow fire and ambulance, Dexter fire and Gold Cross ambulance all assisted at the scene of the accident, which was west of Dexter. The State patrol says road conditions were snow and ice covered.