Man loses appeal of Mason City drug conviction

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state court of appeals has ruled against a man who claimed his prison sentence violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

35-year-old Reed Nathan Barclay pleaded guilty in February, 2016 to one count of delivery of methamphetamine as part of a plea deal where he would receive a suspended sentence, five years of probation and placement in drug court. He gave the meth to someone in Mason City in July, 2015.

However, he was not accepted into the drug court program and was given a 15 year sentence, with a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

Barclay appealed, saying he suffers from schizoaffective disorder, ADHD, intermittent explosive disorder and a severe substance abuse disorder. He claims he was denied entry into drug court because of his mental illness, in violation of the ADA.

The Iowa Appeals Court rejected that argument, holding that the federal law was not meant to regulate criminal sentencing procedures.