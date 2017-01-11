More people are quitting their jobs

KIMT News 3- More people throughout the US are quitting their jobs, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

According to the US Labor Department the number of people leaving their job is up 1.3% at the tail end of of last year. That is the second highest it has been since the 2008 recession. Experts say people leaving their job means they are confident in they can find another job.

Currently the national unemployment rate is just under 5% and the state of Iowa is just under 4. Those who work with Iowa workforce development say North Iowa’s numbers are showing similar statistics.

“We are seeing some of the similar trends that we’re seeing nationally as far as experiencing a lower unemployment and people feeling comfortable enough to be willing to change job,” says Jennifer Andrade, Business Marketing Specialist for Iowa Workforce Development.

North Iowa unemployment rates are nearly half of the national average with some areas as low as 2%.