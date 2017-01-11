Mumps case up in the U.S.

MASON CITY, Iowa – The number of mumps cases in the U.S. is at a ten year high.

The virus causes fever, aches and pains and swelling of the salivary glands. The CDC recommends two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine as a child, but it’s only about 88 percent effective. However, officials are still doing research to determine if some people just don’t respond to the vaccine or if it wears off over time.

“The question is how effective is the vaccine, how long does it last over time,” Immunization Nurse Bethany Bjorklund of the Cerro Gordo Department of Public Health said. “And so those are a lot of the questions that hopefully the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices can look at data and determine if this going to be more beneficial for those living in these kinds of situations.”

Officials are looking at possibly recommending three doses of the vaccine in the future.