Music legend Tommy Allsup dies Wednesday

CLEAR LAKE, IA- KIMT News 3 has confirmed with the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake that music legend Tommy Allsup died Wednesday. Allsup was scheduled to play at the 2017 Winter Dance Party. This year is the 58th Winter Dance Party.

Allsup was 85 years old.

In February of 1959 he was touring with Buddy Holly at the Surf Ballroom. That was the day that Holly’s plane went down in Clear Lake, killing him, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson. Allsup lost a coin flip to determine the final spot on the plane.

