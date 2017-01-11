Pain management services at Hancock County Health System

CASEY WALSH By Published:
pain-management-vo

BRITT, Iowa- A local hospital is taking more steps to help patients suffering from pain.

Patients can now sign up for pain management services at Hancock County Health System. They are treating patients suffering from everything from neck pain to cancer.

Treatment can consists of physical therapy or injections, which are done while using a specialized x-ray to ensure the medication goes where it should.

Hancock County Health System ER Director Bonnie Wilhite said she hopes the program will alleviate overcrowding at the local emergency room.

“I’m excited about this because we have these poor patients that live with chronic pain every day, so this will be another option for them, they wouldn’t have to come to our ER so frequently for pain control,” said Wilhite.

Wilhite said one reason they incorporated the program is because the need for pain management services continuously increases nationwide.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s