BRITT, Iowa- A local hospital is taking more steps to help patients suffering from pain.

Patients can now sign up for pain management services at Hancock County Health System. They are treating patients suffering from everything from neck pain to cancer.

Treatment can consists of physical therapy or injections, which are done while using a specialized x-ray to ensure the medication goes where it should.

Hancock County Health System ER Director Bonnie Wilhite said she hopes the program will alleviate overcrowding at the local emergency room.

“I’m excited about this because we have these poor patients that live with chronic pain every day, so this will be another option for them, they wouldn’t have to come to our ER so frequently for pain control,” said Wilhite.

Wilhite said one reason they incorporated the program is because the need for pain management services continuously increases nationwide.