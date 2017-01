CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A police officer charged with domestic assault is pleading not guilty and says he will claim self-defense.

36-year-old Ryan Ray Eskildsen is accused of attacking and injuring a woman on November 29. He was arrested on December 1.

Eskildsen joined the Clear Lake Police Department in 2002 and was placed on paid administrative leave after his arrest.

He is officially charged with serious misdemeanor domestic abuse assault. No trial date has been set.