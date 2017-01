ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Eyota man was hurt after crashing his van into the side of a house on Monday.

34-year-old Michael Allen Smith was driving on Highway 42 in Eyota when he went off the right side of the road, rolled twice and struck the house. The Minnesota State Patrol says Smith was wearing his seat belt and suffered a non-life threatening injury.

This accident happened around 2:30 pm Monday.