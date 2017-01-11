Warning over some southern Minnesota beef jerky

ST. PAUL, Minn. – People are being warned to avoid Nick’s Pepper Beef Jerky because it could contain lead shot.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says there are no reports of any illnesses associated with the product from Nick’s Meats and Grocery in Hayward, but a consumer reported finding lead shot in the jerky and it has been removed from store shelves.

Approximately 50 pounds of the pepper beef jerky was produced and sold at Nick’s Meat and Grocery and five other locations.  They are:

  • Trails Travel Center, 2700 E. Main Street, Albert Lea
  • Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Avenue, Albert Lea
  • Hy-Vee Gas, Albert Lea
  • Jim’s Superfresh, 2101 4th Street NW, Austin
  • Ankeny’s, 1400 14th Street NW, Austin

The product is stamped on the front with the lot number 134416.  The label also includes a Minnesota mark of inspection with establishment number 921 in the lower left corner and a sell-by date of 02/22/17.

Consumers are asked to return the jerky to the store in Hayward.

