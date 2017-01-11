MASON CITY, Iowa- Water is life is an effort started by two groups working to educate folks on the issue of water quality on Wednesday.

An ‘at will’ soup donations will look to raise money for the group “No DAPL” to show disapproval for the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“Iowa Citizen For Community” will then host an informational meeting to discuss the possible legislation that could impact the states water quality.

“Iowa is an agricultural state indeed and we need to be able to grow things,” says Chuck Kelsey, Pastor of First Congregational Church of Christ. “We need to be able to keep erosion under control, we won’t be able to keep all rivers from being polluted if we don’t pay attention to it.”

The event will be held at First Congregational Church of Christ at 5 PM and go to 7 PM.