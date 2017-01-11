Water leak closes the Steele County courthouse

OWATONNA, Minn. – The Steele County Courthouse has been shut down after a major water leak.

A pipe in the sprinkler system broke on Tuesday, sending water throughout the building and forcing an immediate evacuation. All three floors of the courthouse were affected.

An assessment will be done after water and debris have been removed from the building and the courthouse will remain closed until further notice.

Steele County District Court operations have been relocated to the Owatonna Fire Hall at 107 West Main Street. Probation services have been moved to the Steele County Attorney’s Office on 303 South Cedar Avenue and can be reached by phone at 507-444-7720.

The public is being asked to use the Courthouse Parking Lot when going to either new location.