Applications being accepted for several openings on citizen boards and commissions

ROCHESTER, Minn. – If you’ve ever considered getting involved in local government, now would be an ideal time if you happen to live in the Med City. That’s because there are currently several openings on various citizen boards.

Mayor Ardell Brede is tasked with making recommendations to the city council as to who should be appointed to Rochester city boards/commissions/committees. Right now, his office is accepting applications for five of them, including the Heritage Preservation Commission and the Park Board.

Next Wednesday, the council is expected to give the final approval to an ordinance that will create a Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC), which will need to be filled as well. All-in-all, Brede says there will be about 20 open seats by the end of the month.

The good news is he says they generally don’t have an issues getting people to apply.

“It’s a tribute to the folks that live here that want to be engaged and apart of the community, so we thank them,” Brede says.

The online applications need to be submitted by January 31st.

http://www.rochestermn.gov/departments/human-resources/employment

Here is a breakdown of the boards/commissions/committees with open seats:

-Park Board: one opening, must live in Ward 3

-Committee on Urban Design & Environment (CUDE): two openings

-Fire Civil Service Commission: one opening

-Historic Preservation Committee: five openings

-Police Civil Service Commission: one opening

The BPAC will be posted after the council approves the ordinance, there will be nine seats to fill.