Austin lottery winner claims prize just in time

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – An Austin woman has claimed her $50,000 lottery prize just before she would have lost it forever.

Debra Newman purchased the winning Powerball ticket at the Kwik Trip on West Oakland Avenue on January 13, 2016. If she hadn’t claimed it by Friday, the one-year deadline would have expired and the money would have gone back into Minnesota’s General Fund.

Why did she wait so long?

“It was a rough year and I thought for sure [the deadline to claim] was February. I heard on the news that a ticket purchased in Austin was going to expire and I thought, ‘Wait a minute, that’s me,’” says Newman.

She claimed the ticket Thursday at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.