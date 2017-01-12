Charles City man pleads not guilty to robbery

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is pleading not guilty to a charge of 1st degree robbery.

36-year-old Donald Edward McIntyre of Charles City was arrested on December 24 and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $25,000 bond. According to court records, a confrontation at 1211 E Street in Charles City on December 27, 2015 led to McIntyre attacking someone. He allegedly hit the male victim in the head with a club and tried to choke him with the club until the victim almost passed out.

McIntyre allegedly left after the victim gave him $100 dollars.

Authorities say McIntyre was identified in a photo lineup, his DNA matched the club and a knife found at the scene and that footprints at the scene matched boots seized from McIntyre’s home.

He is scheduled to stand trial on February 28.