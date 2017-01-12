Community members react to fatal officer-involved shooting in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Austin police officer is on the mend after an incident Wednesday that left one man dead.

It all started around 3:30pm, when officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on 8th Street Southwest.

“During the encounter, an officer discharged their service weapon. One adult male was injured. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin and later transported by helicopter to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where he died,” said Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger.

Chrissy DeLuna has lived in Austin for nearly 30 years and tells us she knows some of those involved in the incident.

“It doesn’t hit home until its down the street from your home, or it’s a friend or a relative,” DeLuna said.

As the investigation continues, residents are left with a lot of questions.

“Confused, what’s going on, what happened, what led to the outcome of a death,” said DeLuna.

The officer that fired his weapon was injured in the incident. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. He is now on standard paid administrative leave. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.