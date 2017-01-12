Innovation on the mind’s of students

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local elementary school is trying out a new program and so far officials say it’s working.

On Thursday the third “Innovate Day” was held for students at Bamber Valley in Rochester. Younger grades were tasked with building a tower by using only wires while the higher grades were told they need to make a seat strong enough for someone to sit on for five seconds by only using newspapers. School leaders tell us this is key for them to do, especially since engineering jobs will be in high demand in the future.