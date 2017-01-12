Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, January 12th

HS BB

Osage 74, N-P 19

Austin 68, Mayo 46

West Hancock 63, Lake Mills 46

Mabel-Canton 53, Grand Meadow 49

Riceville 61, Clarksville 56

B-K 55, North Iowa 45

Lanesboro 58, G-E 38

 
HS Wrestling

Clear Lake 45, Webster City 24

Osage 48, GHV 30

Osage 58, N-K 19

St. Ansgar 45, Rockford 21

Rockford 52, N-P 28

Rockford 42, Riceville 29

Osage 37, North Butler 34

 
College Wrestling

St. Olaf 41, Waldorf 12

 
HS GB

Osage 73, N-P 15

Ames 61, Mason City 43

Riceville 23, Clarksville 58

West Hancock 70, Lake Mills 63

Loyola 57, Alden-Conger 36

