Man gets probation after allegedly demanding deputies shoot him

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who allegedly sought “suicide by cop” has been sentenced to probation.

38-year-old Ramon Jimenez Ruiz of Eyota was arrested May 7 after he allegedly tried to enter someone else’s home through the window. He was confronted at the home and left, then was pursued by Olmsted County deputies.

As they tried to take him into custody, Ruiz allegedly walked toward the deputies with his hands in his pockets and demanded they shoot him. He was then subdued with a taser.

On Thursday, Ruiz entered a guilty plea in Olmsted County District Court to one count of obstructing the legal process. He was given two years of supervised probation and ordered to do 90 hours or community service of pay a $900 fine.