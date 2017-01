MASON CITY, Iowa – A charge of lascivious acts with a child has been filed against a North Iowa man.

47-year-old Greg Scott Courtier of Mason City was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of touching a girl’s genitals in Mason City in February, 2016.

Courtier is also facing a charge of public intoxication – 3rd or subsequent offense after he was allegedly found passed out in Mason City yard on November 13, 2016.