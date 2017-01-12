Mayo Clinic and other health care leaders called by President-elect Trump to help VA

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Donald Trump took questions from the media Wednesday morning during his first press conference as President-elect. At one point when talking about veterans affairs, Trump called on the Mayo Clinic to help provide support.

He spoke about the current state of the VA health care system, saying that veterans are “treated horribly.” Trump then explained his plan to reform VA health care, which would involve setting up a group of, “some of the great hospitals of the world.” He then mentioned the Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic.

We reached out to Mayo and received the following statement in response:

“Consistent with Mayo Clinic’s historic commitment of service to the U.S. government and the U.S. military that goes back to the very origins of Mayo Clinic, it will share its expertise with the incoming Veterans Health Administration leadership and provide support on other relevant health care issues.

[Mayo Clinic President and CEO] Dr. Noseworthy participated in a meeting on Dec. 28, in Palm Beach, Florida with the President-Elect and the leaders from three other academic medical centers and systems: Delos Cosgrove, M.D., president and CEO, Cleveland Clinic; Paul Rothman, M.D., CEO, Johns Hopkins Medicine; and David Torchiana, president and CEO, Partners HealthCare.”