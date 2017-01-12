Mower County man saved from the snow

Published:
KIMT WEB News

BROWNSDALE, Minn. – A 75-year-old man was rescued from the freezing cold Tuesday morning.

A sanitation worker saw Roger Slindee of Brownsdale sitting in a snowbank along the side of 260th Street.  The worker picked him up and took him to Slindee’s home, which was about a quarter of a mile away, then decided to call an ambulance.  Slindee was taken to the hospital in Rochester for treatment of hypothermia.

Mower County Sheriff Teresa Amazi says Slindee apparently suffered an adverse reaction to some medication.

