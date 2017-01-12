Northey in North Iowa

OSAGE, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey made a stop in Osage Thursday. Northey was in the area to tour National Poultry Equipment Company. The business builds equipment used in egg processing.

While there, Northey also addressed a tweet sent out by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley saying Northey should be president-elect Trump’s pick for the next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Northey says he is looking forward to seeing who the pick is as it’s someone he would be working alongside.

“I look forward to working with them,” Northey said. “Certainly if I get a phone call I’ll answer and I’d be interested in talking to the administration, but I haven’t gotten that phone call yet.”

On the state level, Northey says he’s looking forward to seeing what the legislature does this session to improve water quality.